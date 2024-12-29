Alaska woman convicted of murdering her court-appointed supervisor, police say

​

A woman in Alaska was convicted of murdering her court-appointed supervisor, police said.

Keith Huss, 57, was found dead Sept. 29, 2020, at a rest area in Hope, Alaska, the state’s Department of Law said in a release.

On Dec. 23, a jury convicted 39-year-old Sarah Dayan of first- and second-degree murder and several other crimes.

Authorities say Huss was found at the Turnagain Pass rest area, prompting a police investigation. He had been shot four times with a .45-caliber pistol and had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Further investigation revealed Huss had been appointed by a judge to be Dayan’s third-party custodian, a condition of her release on bail.

Authorities said Huss was last seen picking up Dayan from jail with a plan to drive to Anchorage to work at Huss’ food truck.

A manhunt for Dayan was initiated, and she was apprehended Oct. 1, 2020.

Authorities said Dayan acquired a .45-caliber pistol after her release from jail.

Police also observed damage to Dayan’s vehicle that was “consistent with it having been used to strike Mr. Huss,” police said.

“A review of Mr. Huss’s bank account revealed that Dayan had used his bank account to purchase items for herself and had transferred hundreds of dollars from his bank account to hers after his death,” police said.

Police also linked Dayan to a series of vehicle thefts in Seward and the burglary of a cabin.

Tyler Jones of the Office of Special Prosecutions said he hopes the conviction gives the Huss family closure.

“We are thankful that a jury held Sarah Dayan accountable for her crimes. We hope that Keith’s loved ones are able to obtain some closure in light of this verdict,” Jones said.

Dayan is being held without bail pending sentencing and faces 15 to 99 years in prison.