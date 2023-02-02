Alex Murdaugh trial: Video illustration shows crime scene where Paul, Maggie were murdered

​

Warning: Details in this report contain graphic content.

WALTERBORO, S.C. – A video from 3D imaging company FARO depicts a visual representation of dog kennels on Alex Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, where his wife and son were murdered on June 7, 2021.

The 3D property representation was presented in court Wednesday to depict the scene of the double murder.

Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his son, Paul, ad his wife, Maggie, that evening using two different firearms. Murdaugh claims he was never at the family’s dog kennels that evening and was napping during the time of the murders.

Maggie Murdaugh’s body was found near a single dog house on the property and Paul Murdaugh’s body was found next to a row of dog kennels nearby, where he had recorded a video of a chocolate lab just minutes before his death, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors argue that the voices of Alex Mudaugh, Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh can be heard in a video that Paul took at 8:44 p.m. at the dog kennels on the night of the murders. Prosecutors presented the video in court several times on Wednesday.

Paul’s friend, Rogan Gibson, testified that he was 100% sure he can hear Paul’s, Maggie’s and Alex Murdaugh’s voices in the video.

Aelx Murdaugh appeared to cry in the Colleton County courtroom when the video was played aloud and visible to the jury for the first time.

Prosecutors say the disgraced attorney used a shotgun to blow off his son’s head, which was “severed” from his body, according to court papers.

Maggie was shot with a semiautomatic rifle five times — including in the back of the head — and died about 30 yards from her son, court papers allege.

Prosecutors have suggested that the family patriarch murdered Paul and Maggie over mounting debts and fear that his decadeslong schemes to embezzle money from his clients would be exposed.

Murdaugh alleges that he found his wife and son’s lifeless bodies at 10:06 p.m. when he placed a hysterical 911 call to police.