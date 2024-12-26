Alleged Boston porch pirate dubbed the ‘Tom Brady’ of thefts arrested with bags of packages, police say

​

A porch pirate dubbed by community members in Boston as the “Tom Brady” of package thefts was arrested on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

A police cadet with a sharp eye spotted Kerri Flynn, 34, who has earned notoriety and comparison to the Hall of Fame quarterback among some locals, leading to her arrest, the Boston Police Department said.

Officers were “in the middle of spreading holiday cheer, delivering toys to children across South Boston, when the Cadet spotted Flynn—a suspected package thief whose escapades had earned her notoriety among concerned locals,” the department said.

Because of her alleged escapades, locals have compared Flynn to Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who is widely considered the greatest football player ever.

She was allegedly caught with two bags of unopened packages, police said.

Flynn was also wanted for several outstanding warrants on charges of shoplifting and receiving stolen property. She was charged with multiple larceny offenses, police said.