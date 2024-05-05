Alleged violent Columbia anti-Israel agitator is privileged heir to multimillion-dollar ad empire: report

​

An alleged violent, outside agitator arrested at the anti-Israel Columbia University protest is reportedly the privileged heir of a multimillion-dollar ad empire, according to New York City police.

The New York Post reported that James Carlson, aka Cody Carlson, aka Cody Tarlow, is a “longtime anarchist” with no known ties to Columbia University who was arrested when police raided the encampment at Hamilton Hall on Tuesday. Carlson is being investigated as a “possible leader” of the group of agitators that broke into the building and occupied it unlawfully, NYPD and City Hall sources told the Post.

The report identified Carlson, 40, as one of three children of prominent advertising executives Richard “Dick” Tarlow and his wife, Sandy Carlson Tarlow.

Dick Tarlow died in 2022 at age 81 with an estate worth at least $20 million, according to court records.

Tarlow is most famous for his work with cosmetic and fashion clients, including Revlon, Ralph Lauren and Neutrogena, according to an obituary by AdAge. He was also a loyal supporter of John Jay College and the John Jay Justice Awards, Long Island outlet Dan’s Papers reported.

James Carlson is heir to the family fortune and owns a 2,893-square-foot, three-story brownstone with four wood-burning fireplaces and a carriage house purchased in Park Slope in 2019 for $2.3 million, property records and online listings show.

Carlson has a lengthy arrest record dating back to 2005, with charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, conspiracy and criminal trespassing, the Post reported.

Footage released by NYPD showed officers in riot gear using flash-bang devices and climbing ladders to infiltrate Hamilton Hall and clear the encampment late Tuesday.

Carlson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, arson and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the April 20 assault on a man holding an Israeli flag, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Three suspects approached the victim and took the flag, the NYPD said. The suspect who took the flag ran into a crowd and the victim was hit in the face with a rock thrown by a second suspect as he tried following them, police said.

A third suspect grabbed the flag and set it on fire, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. Carlson is alleged to have participated in the assault.

The other two suspects are being sought.

Carlson’s 2005 arrest is related to a violent “West Coast Anti-Capitalist Mobilization and March Against the G8” protest in San Francisco, where protesters injured a police officer, fracturing his skull, and smashed several store windows, the New York Post reported.

Carlson and his attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.