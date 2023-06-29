Allen, Texas police officer seen neutralizing mass shooter in dramatic bodycam video: ‘Got him down’

​

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6.

Nine people were killed in the shooting, including the shooter, who left 10 other people injured. During a press conference, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said an officer was nearby on an unrelated call when gunshots began at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m. on May 6.

The officer “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” according to officials.

The individuals injured in the shooting ranged from age 5 and 61 years old.

Police released body camera video from a responding officer on Wednesday after a grand jury ruled that the use of force was justified under Texas state law.

“I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall,” the responding officer says before running across a parking lot towards the direction of the gunshots.

“Get out of here!” the officer said to people who were still in the area.

“I think we got a mass shooter. I got a mass shooter on foot,” the officer says to his radio.

The officer seen in the body camera shot and killed the gunman after locating him at the mall.

“I got him down,” the officer can be heard saying. “I’m not hearing any gunshots.”

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said that the officer ran directly toward the gunfire to save others.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” Harvey said. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

