Amanda Knox, ex-lover reunite in Italy 15 years after Meredith Kercher murder

​

Amanda Knox and ex-beau Raffaelo Sollecito were snapped in June posing together in Italy 15 years after the former love birds were arrested for the gruesome slaying of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia.

Knox, 35, and Sollecito, 38, reunited in the picturesque town of Gubbio, which they had planned to visit Nov. 2, 2007 – the day Kercher, 21, was found in a pool of blood in her bedroom with her throat slit, The Daily Mirror reported.

In a decades-long tour of the Italian judicial system, Knox and Sollecito were twice convicted and twice cleared of the grisly murder and sexual assault of the Leeds University student.

Knox, of Seattle, was studying in Italy at the time and was roommates with Kercher.

AMANDA KNOX SAYS SHE’S TRIED TO CONTACT FAMILY OF MURDERED ROOMMATE: ‘IT COULD’VE BEEN ME’

In 2015, Italy’s supreme court finally annulled their convictions due to “stunning flaws” in the investigation.

“It was so nice. It was the nicest,” Sollecito told the British newspaper of the reunion. “We had been planning to go there on the day Meredith’s body was found. We had been planning that trip because obviously we didn’t know what had happened to her, and we had free time that day.”

But the jaunt was suspended as soon as they found out Kercher was dead. She had been stabbed 47 times.

During the reunion in the medieval town, Sollecito got to meet Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson, and their little girl Eureka, he said.

‘I WISH HE’D BEEN HELD FULLY ACCOUNTABLE’: AMANDA KNOX

“It was bitter-sweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case,” said Sollecito, who is now a computer engineer living in Milan.

“We all had dinner together and went sightseeing,” he added. “We were talking about our lives and our families. I talked a lot with Amanda’s mom and played with her daughter Eureka, who is so sweet.”

AMANDA KNOX RETURNS TO ITALY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MURDER ACQUITTAL

Rudy Guede, 35, was convicted of Kercher’s murder and released in 2020 after serving 15 years in prison.

Knox, Guede, and Sollecito were initially accused of killing Kercher in a sex game wrong.

Guede denied he was responsible for the murder in an interview with Corriere della Sera, according to the Times of London.

He said he had been in a consensual sexual relationship with Kercher and has insisted that it was Knox and Sollecito who stabbed her.

“Someone who continues to accuse innocent people of the crime that he committed himself, and who refuses to concede the truth to a family devastated by grief, remains a criminal,” she reportedly told the Italian magazine Oggi.

“I still suffer from the stigma of a false accusation: I will always be ‘the girl who was accused of murder.'”