AMBER alert canceled in Utah after 4-year-old kidnapping victim found, police still searching for suspect

A four-year-old Utah kidnapping victim was found Friday in the town of Midvale, and the AMBER alert issued following her disappearance has been canceled.

The child was located shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time.

A FOX 13 reporter was along Brigham Junction Road when a woman flagged him down and requested help alerting police after she had discovered the child. The reporter, Spencer Joseph, helped the woman contact police.

“One of the more incredible moments in my news career. While arriving on scene a woman flagged me down and said that she found a girl who is scared and left alone. I helped her get Police and they determined that little girl was the one missing in this amber alert,” Joseph wrote in a tweet.

The suspected kidnapper is 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo. Police said the victim is not related to Hidalgo.

Police are still searching for Hidalgo, but his vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, was later found abandoned on the side of a road. Hidalgo is reportedly armed with a knife.

According to police, Hidalgo is 5’8″, 180 pounds, and has black hair.