American Airlines employee killed in ‘industrial accident’ at Alabama airport

A ground crew employee was killed in what is being described as an industrial accident at a central Alabama airport on Saturday.

The Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) said an employee with American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines died in an accident at the airport around 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the employee was killed where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175 twin-jet, was parked, according to Reuters. Data on FlightAware showed the flight was scheduled to depart from Gate 4 in Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon.

Reuters also reported two people briefed on the incident said the employee, who was a baggage handler, died in “an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines that was running.”

MGM Executive Director Wade Davis said the airport is saddened by the tragic loss of a team member.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Davis added.

The airport initially grounded all outbound and inbound flights, but resumed normal operations at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Passengers who experienced flight changes because of the accident were asked to check with their airline carrier for the latest updates.

MGM is a civil-military airport that offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Forth Worth and Washington, D.C.

American and Delta airlines both operate out of the airport on a daily basis.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA and Montgomery first responders for more information.

This is a developing story.