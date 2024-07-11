American Airlines plane blows tire moments before takeoff with visible smoke, flames in startling video

​

A smoke-filled video showed the moment an American Airlines plane blew a tire during takeoff at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration and American Airlines confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident happened while the Boeing 737-800 was headed from Tampa International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona around 7:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The airline said that there were 174 passengers and six crew members on board.

Footage from the incident showed an American Airlines plane taxiing on the runway with its right tire smoking and on fire.

The runway appeared to show the plane’s tires sparking as tire fragments are left on the runway.

“A blown tire,” plane spotter Capt. Steven Markovich yells in the video. “Emergency! Emergency! Emergency! They’re on fire!”

“There is going to be stuff all over the runway,” he adds. “Holy crap, I think they’re on fire!”

American Airlines said that following the tire incident, customers were safely deplaned and bussed back to the terminal.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a spokesperson said.

The airline said that the aircraft suffered from a mechanical issue and the FAA is investigating the incident.

The Texas-based airline said that no one was injured during the incident.