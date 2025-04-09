American man on Bahamas family vacation found dead after leaving dinner to get jacket: report

​

An American man who briefly disappeared during a vacation to the Bahamas with his parents was found dead on a beach the next morning, according to his family.

They believe his death is suspicious after authorities found 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont, of Maryland, dead on Paradise Island in Nassau on April 6, just 12 hours after he landed on the Caribbean island with his parents.

Michelle McAlmont, McAlmont’s mother, told Eyewitness News Bahamas that she was “traumatized” after identifying her son’s remains, alleging he appeared to be beaten, FOX 5 D.C. first reported.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Shanta Knowles told Eyewitness News that authorities are awaiting McAlmont’s autopsy results.

The police commissioner did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The McAlmont family was staying at a resort called The Reef at Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Dinari apparently left his parents during dinner to get a jacket, which is when he disappeared, and his parents filed a missing person report when they could not track him using phone location data.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests,” the resort told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Turks and Caicos.

The Level 2 Travel Advisory warns tourists to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.”