American space legend Buzz Aldrin marries 63-year-old girlfriend on his 93rd birthday

Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin surprised the country with a marriage announcement Friday on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin married girlfriend Anca Faur, 63, Friday in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, he announced on social media.

He and Faur “are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he added.

“On my 93rd birthday and the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur and I have tied the knot.”

Aldrin included photos of the couple in their wedding outfits in the announcement. The retired cosmonaut’s tuxedo lapel was filled with decorations from his service.

Aldrin was the second man to walk on the moon — following Neil Armstrong — on the famous Apollo 11 mission.

Faur, 63, has a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is involved as an executive vice president for Buzz Aldrin Ventures.