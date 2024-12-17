American tourist in Fiji among 7 hospitalized after drinking cocktails at luxury resort

​

One American and six others, including at least four Australians, were hospitalized in Fiji on Saturday after they consumed pina coladas that may have been spiked at a hotel bar, according to Fiji officials and global reports.

Viliame Gavoka, deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and civil aviation, confirmed the seven hospitalizations during a Sunday press conference. Gavoka said the victims experienced nausea, vomiting and urological issues after consuming drinks at the five-star Warwick Fiji hotel.

“As of 12:25 p.m. today, two patients have been discharged. … Two HDU, high-dependency unit, patients … will be cleared for discharge this afternoon after another medical review. Two patients, currently admitted in the intensive care unit, ICU, are in stable condition,” Gavoka said.

The Fiji Health Ministry and police are investigating and found that no other cases had been reported as of Sunday. Government officials will continue to investigate the cause of the tourists’ illnesses.

“This incident is [an extremely] isolated one, affecting only seven guests at a specific bar within a very popular resort. The resort has been operating in Fiji successfully for many years, with a strong reputation, especially among Australian visitors,” Gavoka said.

Gavoka added that tourism in Fiji “is typically very safe,” and the island has never had an incident like this one before Saturday.

The deputy prime minister also confirmed that the tourists had been drinking pina coladas, which he described as a “very popular cocktail” that has a rum base and includes pineapple juice.

Officials are working on completing toxicology reports that will include more information about what ingredients the victims consumed.

The Warwick Fiji told Fox News Digital in a statement that the hotel is “aware of the recent news regarding suspected alcohol poisoning.”

“Please rest assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. We are also awaiting the health authorities test result report to gather all necessary information,” a Warwick spokesperson said. “At this moment, we do not have conclusive details, but we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”

Four Australian tourists fell gravely ill after consuming cocktails at the Coral Coast hotel bar and were hospitalized, The Guardian reported. At least two Australians are returning home.

“They’re very well, considering what they’ve been through,” David Sandoe told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a Sunday interview about his daughter and granddaughter. “… It was the mother-and-daughter ideal break, and they enjoy one another’s company, and we as a family love Fiji. So, that was a logical place to go, and they were enjoying themselves.”

The mother and daughter had planned a week-long vacation in Fiji that was cut short when they were hospitalized and then decided to fly home to Australia, Sandoe said.

“There was a group of them in the lounge at this resort, and they had … a similar cocktail, and unfortunately seven people came down with the symptoms that have been talked about,” the grandfather said.

The Fiji Ministry of Health and police continue to investigate the incidents, and officials said they will provide more updates as they become available.

The Warwick Fiji did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.