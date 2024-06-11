American tourist taking video over cliff survives 50-foot fall

​

Slick moss at the edge of a Switzerland cliff turned an attempted panoramic shot into a near-death scenario for one American tourist.

Logan Moore, 25, took a wrong step last week while attempting to capture the breathtaking view at the top of a mountain hike in Interlaken, Switzerland on his phone.

Two weeks earlier, the Arizonan took a one-way flight with his cousin for the backpacking trip of a lifetime.

“I took a video the second before I fell,” he told Fox 10 Phoenix.

He plummeted 25 feet, hitting his head on a rock and losing consciousness.

“That platform on my back and that momentum sent me into the crevice where I fell another 25 feet headfirst into the crevice and where I got stuck at the bottom,” Moore said.

Moore said that when he came to at the bottom of the crevasse, he wasn’t sure he’d make it out alive.

“I accepted what it is and kind of said some goodbyes. At that point, I didn’t know if I was going to make it out. Then, once I heard my cousin’s voice and my friends overhead, I knew that they weren’t going to go anywhere until I was freed,” he recalled.

Within 20 minutes, the Switzerland mountain rescue team was overhead in a helicopter. Rescuers rappelled down to find Moore and began the descent to where he fell.

“Then he was able to put the harness around my legs and over my left shoulder, and they had to bring me up about ten feet and then traverse a little bit, like 10 feet because it was so skinny, the crevice was so small,” Moore said.

Moore was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a shattered right shoulder, a broken left scapula, two fractured vertebrae and multiple bruises and lacerations, according to a GoFundMe for his medical expenses set up by his family.

Now, Moore has returned to the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in his home state of Arizona to recover.

His mother, who flew overseas to her son’s side after the accident, told Fox 10 Phoenix that he is “probably the luckiest kid on the planet.”

“I am beyond grateful for that rescue team,” she said.

Moore told the outlet that his recovery could take anywhere from three to six months – nonrefundable tickets to the upcoming Olympics are his motivation to heal, he said.