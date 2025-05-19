Americans planning Mexico vacations face new safety concerns as US raises travel advisory

​

As Americans begin to finalize their summer vacation plans, a travel advisor is offering safety tips for those heading to Mexico’s pristine shores that are often frequented by Hollywood stars.

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, a growing travel blog and platform, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

“People love Mexico because it’s a good time, it’s affordable, and it’s driveable,” she said. “But they should be cautious of theft, scams and cartel violence.”

The travel expert’s tips come as the U.S. State Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, has issued an urgent travel warning for Baja California Sur, La Paz, Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas due to escalating security concerns in these popular tourist destinations.

The travel alert reported that cartels have made threats against officials. It added that Americans in Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, and La Paz should “expect to see increased security presence [and] public transportation restrictions.”

The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for each of Mexico’s 32 states based on varying safety conditions. The advisory for Baja California Sur has been raised to “exercise increased caution.”

Other popular tourist destinations in Mexico, such as Mexico City, Quintana Roo and Nayarit, are also under similar advisories.

Before you go

For travelers planning to visit Mexico in the near future, especially those heading to Baja California Sur, it is crucial to heed the advice provided by the embassy and local officials, Awodele said.

If driving, Awodele suggested travelers plan their route by using designated safety corridors in Mexico. The country has highway systems that are monitored more closely and has frequent security checkpoints that may provide tourists an extra set of eyes during their trip.

When packing, bring at least one credit card and two debit cards to prevent being stranded if one is lost or stolen, she said.

For Awodele, the issue is personal after she was robbed and scammed out of $250 while traveling in Tulum, Mexico.

She explained that she arrived at the port well ahead of her flight to take a water taxi to the airport, but missed one that had just left. A man approached her and claimed that, due to COVID-related changes, the next water taxi wouldn’t arrive on time, and she would miss her flight.

The man, she said, insisted that she needed to take a small private aircraft—and that it required $250 in cash.

Despite her suspicions, Awodele complied, because she was panicked about missing her flight. She withdrew the money from an ATM and was rushed onto a small aircraft. Notably, she was the only passenger, which added to her discomfort.

Upon arriving at the airport, with plenty of time left, she realized that the urgency may have been fabricated.

After looking into it, Awodele found out this type of scam, where fear and urgency are used to trick tourists into overpaying for transportation, is not uncommon. Since the payment was in cash, she had no recourse to get the money back.

She suggests that, along with multiple credit cards and debit cards, travelers carry some U.S. dollars and invest in an anti-theft bag to secure valuables.

“Don’t travel with one card. If you’re going somewhere, you need a credit card and at least two debit cards. The credit card gets locked, or the debit card gets stolen,” she said. “You need a third card to make sure that you’re good.”

She also suggested bringing a power bank and downloading offline maps that include your hotel, the nearest police station and other key locations in case of emergency or poor cell signals.

On the ground

While in Mexico, stay aware of your surroundings and avoid looking lost, as this can mark you as a target. Women travelers should consider using drink covers like scrunchie lids, carrying a whistle or personal alarm and storing valuables in different places.

If something goes wrong

If something goes wrong—like being scammed or robbed—contact the U.S. embassy immediately, cancel compromised cards, and get to a safe, populated area, Awodele said.

Celebrities have long flocked to Mexico for its luxurious resorts, stunning beaches, and private retreats.

Tulum, located on the Caribbean coast, has been frequented by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton. Celebrities like the Kardashians, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have been known to frequent Punta Mita, a private peninsula on the Pacific coast.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department for comment.