America’s largest remaining antebellum mansion burns down in devastating fire

​

Historic Nottoway Plantation, the largest antebellum mansion in the U.S., burned to the ground this week after a fire broke out on Thursday. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths connected to the fire.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the flames with water reportedly being poured onto the rubble as long as 18 hours after the fire started, according to Fox 8. As of Saturday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“Some staff members stated they had gone into the museum and there was smoke. When they returned, the whole room was in flames,” Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle told Fox 8, adding that it was “a total loss.”

2 DEAD AFTER HOUSE BURNS DOWN IN NEW JERSEY FOLLOWING ‘GIGANTIC EXPLOSION,’ CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Daigle noted in a post on the Iberville Parish Government’s Facebook page that “The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish, but for the entire state of Louisiana. It was a cornerstone of our tourism economy and a site of national significance.”

The 64-room mansion was built by John Hampden Randolph in the late 1850s, according to multiple sources. It sat on more than 53,000 square feet and — in addition to the dozens of rooms — it contained 365 doors and windows and 22 white columns, Fox 8 reported. The property overlooked the Mississippi River.

NJ WILDFIRE SCORCHES 13,500 ACRES AS FIREFIGHTERS WORK TOWARD CONTAINMENT

Randolph first arrived in Louisiana in 1841 and began by planting cotton, but ultimately shifted to sugar cane, according to the LSU Scholarly Repository. The scholarly repository article also notes that the mansion was named “Nottoway” after the county in Virginia where his ancestors lived.

U.S. Department of the Interior records cited by Axios show that Randolph owned 155 slaves and 6,200 acres of land by 1860.

In addition to the luxurious mansion, the property also featured several trees that are over 100 years old, several of which are more than 120 years old, according to Nottoway Plantation’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In modern times, the mansion and the surrounding property functioned as a museum, resort and wedding venue. Nottoway Plantation’s website states that it sat on 31 acres, which included 40 overnight rooms, a bar, a restaurant, event space, a pool, tennis courts and more.

“While its early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue,” Daigle wrote in the Facebook post. “Since the 1980s, it has welcomed visitors from around the world who came to appreciate its architecture and confront the legacies of its era. It stood as both a cautionary monument and a testament to the importance of preserving history — even the painful parts — so that future generations can learn and grow from it.”