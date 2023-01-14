Ana Walshe case: Police logs raise questions, shed light on details of missing Cohasset woman

​

COHASSET, Mass. – A Massachusetts police log from the days following Ana Walshe’s disappearance sheds new light — and raises more questions — about when the real estate executive vanished and how her concerned inner circle responded.

A Cohasset Police Department log, dated Dec. 26, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023, provides a glimpse into the early moments into the investigation, beginning with the missing persons report. Cohasset Police confirmed the legitimacy of the log, which was obtained through a dedicated webpage on local news site The Cohasset Anchor.

WHO NOTIFIED WHOM?

According to the log, police received a call for a well-being check Jan. 4, 2023, for Ana Walshe, whose name is misspelled in the document. According to the document, the caller “states he is the head security person for the company party works for, Tishman Speyer.”

The caller went on to describe how Walshe works in Washington, D.C., but lives in Cohasset. He described more details of the disappearance, then noted, “Company has contacted the husband … he has not filed a missing person report.”

Police had previously said the company and loved ones “simultaneously” reported her missing. Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, was arrested days later and charged with misleading investigators.

But when Brian Walshe, 46, was arraigned Monday, his attorney, Tracy Miner, told the court her client contacted the company about Ana missing, directly contradicting what the Tishman Speyer representative told police.

“It is true that her employer contacted police on Jan. 4. However, that was as a result of Mr. Walshe, Brian Walshe, contacting the employer to say, ‘I haven’t heard from my wife,'” Miner said in court. “The employer suggested that their security team, who is a former law enforcement officer, contact both the Cohasset Police and the D.C. Metro Police, which he did.”

Miner declined to comment when contacted by Fox News Digital’s by email for clarification Friday. A spokesperson for Tishman Speyer referred all inquiries to the Cohasset Police Department.

During his arraignment, Brian Walshe was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail over $5 million surety bond. Prior to his arrest, Walshe was being held on pre-sentencing home confinement after he was convicted of selling bogus Andy Warhol paintings.

Miner also noted in court that her client had cooperated through “several interviews” and searches of his home, his property and his cellphone.

ANA’S CELLPHONE PINGED

Commonwealth attorney Lynn Beland previously revealed that Ana Walshe’s cellphone “pinged in the area of” the family’s Chief Justice Cushing Highway home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, “which is after the defendant had said she had left.”

The Cohasset Police Department logs show that, as of Jan. 4, Ana’s cellphone was off, but had last “hit a tower” around 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2, just shy of 24 hours after she was reportedly last seen.

The log further describes how Ana’s cellphone “hit the tower” on Reservoir Road in Cohasset, approximately 0.7 miles from her home.

Four residents who live in or around Reservoir Road told Fox News Digital Thursday night that investigators combed through the area Jan. 6. Investigators asked neighbors if they saw or heard anything during the early morning of Jan. 2, according to a couple who live in a nearby home and asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their safety.

“We were asleep and didn’t see anything. We have a camera, but it was full, so I deleted the footage last week. I’m kicking myself,” the male resident said.

Reservoir Road is a winding, suburban street lined with homes on both sides. A metal barrier blocks a walking path at the end of the street.

A cellphone tower is located at 75 Reservoir Road, which is approximately a 15-minute walk or a two-minute drive from the Walshes’ home.

The area is busy in the daytime, neighbors said, particularly before school starts and ends. They said parents often allow their children to use the nearby walking path to get to school.

THE SEARCH FOR ANA

Walshe, a mother of three young boys, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, when she was supposed to take a ride-sharing service to a local airport to board a flight bound for Washington, D.C.

The Tishman Speyer real estate manager was previously scheduled to depart for D.C. Jan. 3 but reportedly said there was an emergency that required she fly there earlier than expected.

But in the days between Ana’s disappearance and the missing person’s report, Brian Walshe allegedly lied about his own whereabouts. Investigators said Walshe told investigators he traveled to stores, such as CVS and Whole Foods, where he might not have actually been.

But he allegedly neglected to mention that he spent about $450 in cash buying cleaning supplies from a Rockland, Massachusetts, Home Depot.

According to court documents and officials, Walshe was spotted on surveillance video “wearing a black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves and making a cash purchase” of items including mops, tape and drop cloths.

Investigators also discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home, and traced Ana’s cellphone to the area of the family’s Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Brian’s cellphone pinged in other parts of Massachusetts, such as Brockton and Abington, despite his lack of permission to be in the areas under the terms of his home confinement.

On Tuesday, officials revealed investigators had recovered even more evidence related to their search for Walshe. They also appeared to have removed — and then replaced — a dumpster taken from Brian Walshe’s mother’s Swampscott home, located nearly 35 miles from the couple’s home.

Brian Walshe was arrested Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation.

Police said the charge stemmed from Walshe’s alleged “intentional, willful and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023 and Monday, January 2, 2023.” They further called it, “a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators.”

He has not been charged with any criminal counts related to his wife’s well-being.

Fox News Digital’s Emmett Jones and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.