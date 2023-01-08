Ana Walshe: Massachusetts police conclude ground search for missing mom of three

​

Police in Massachusetts have concluded a ground search for Ana Walshe, a mother of three children who was reported missing on Jan. 4.

In a joint statement, the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police said that the ground search for evidence relating to the mother’s disappearance has yielded “negative results for the second straight day.”

“The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance has concluded. Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results. The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it,” the law enforcement agencies said in a statement.

