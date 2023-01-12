Ana Walshe’s friend pleads with Brian Walshe to ‘have the guts’ to tell police the truth

​

EXCLUSIVE: NEWTON, Mass. – Ana Walshe is still missing after nearly two weeks, her husband is in jail for allegedly misleading police and their three young sons could be separated in the foster care system.

The dire situation has Ana’s friends in tears as they plead with Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, to cooperate with police.

“For the sake of your own children, have the dignity, have the guts to step up and tell the truth about what happened,” Natasha Sky told Fox News Digital during an emotional interview in her home.

“Why did you hide information? Why did you mislead police?” Sky said. Why did you search on Google how to get rid of a body? Why did you buy cleaning supplies?”

Ana Walshe mysteriously vanished from her Cohasset, Massachussets home on New Year’s Day, but wasn’t reported missing until Jan. 4, when she didn’t show up to her job at a Washington D.C.-based real estate firm.

ANA WALSHE’S FRIENDS WANT TO CARE FOR HER KIDS AFTER BRIAN WALSHE’S ARREST

Despite her years-long friendship with Ana, Sky never met Brian and said Ana swept the art fraudster’s criminal history under the rug.

“I understand that he wanted [to be] super successful, but he did not succeed,” Sky said. “And maybe her success was bothering him, but it’s just my guess.”

Brian Walshe, was arrested Sunday and accused of lying to police about his whereabouts on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In an interview with investigators, Walshe failed to mention his Jan. 2 trip to Home Depot, in violation of his probation, where he bought $450 in cleaning supplies.

ANA WALSHE’S HUSBAND BRIAN WALSHE IS A ‘SOCIOPATH’ AND ‘PHYSICALLY VIOLENT:’ COURT DOCS

He was wearing a “black surgical mask” and “blue surgical gloves” and paid in cash, according to the affidavit.

Two law enforcement sources told CNN that police found internet records showing that the convicted art swindler had searched how to dismember a body and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

Investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw in a Swampscott waste facility, which is about an hour away from the Walshes’ home, sources told WBZ-TV.

BRIAN WALSHE IS ‘CALCULATED GUY’ WHO ‘LACKS EMPATHY,’ ART SCAM VICTIM SAYS

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, and his lawyer, Tracy Minter, said she isn’t commenting on the case.

“I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on defending my client in court,” she told Fox News on Monday.