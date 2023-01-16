Ana Walshe’s mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom’s Massachusetts home

​

A woman who appears to be Ana Walshe’s mother-in-law was spotted outside the missing Massachusetts mother’s home earlier this month.

Photos show a woman who appears to be Diana Walshe wearing a gray coat as she walks near the home on Jan. 7, according to a neighbor and two other locals told Fox News Digital. Other photos show her driving a red VW Bug vehicle on Jan. 8.

Diana Walshe is the mother of Brian Walshe, who was arraigned last Monday in Quincy District Court for misleading investigators about his whereabouts after the disappearance of his wife and was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail.

“They found blood in the basement. Blood was found in the basement area, as well as a knife, which also contains some blood,” prosecutor Lynn Beland told the presiding judge. “Part of the knife was damaged.”

Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year’s Day by a family friend at a holiday party at the Walshes’ Cohasset home, according to a probable cause affidavit for Brian Walshe’s arrest. She was officially reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer, real estate company Tishman Speyer.

What soon followed was an all-out search for the woman.

Brian Walshe has not been charged with homicide, but experts have weighed in that they expect such charges may be soon be filed. State prosecutors say Brian Walshe failed to disclose a trip to Home Depot on Jan. 2, where he paid $450 in cash for cleaning supplies.

The couple shares three young sons, ages 2, 4 and 6.

Brian Walshe was under house arrest when his wife went missing, after a previous arrest for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings. He violated the terms of his house arrest when he traveled to the Home Depot, officials said.

Two of Ana Walshe’s friends, Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi, joined Fox News’ “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” on Saturday, when Sky made the grim prediction her friend is likely dead.

“One in a million chance,” Sky responded when asked if she believes Ana Walshe is dead or alive. “That’s what I would answer, and not because… Pamela and I know her personally, how Ana is driven and how she’s independent. She would find a way to reach out to people if something would happen to her.”

“If the person is missing for 11 days, nowadays with the social media, with the world being connected so quickly and with the evidence that unfortunately came up, and especially with the police reports every day, it unfortunately looks dim and dark,” she continued.

