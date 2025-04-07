Anonymous Epstein accuser recants sexual slavery claims against Moviefone co-founder

​

An anonymous Jeffrey Epstein accuser has dropped her sex trafficking lawsuit against Moviefone co-founder and prominent psychiatrist Henry Jarecki, whom she accused of slavery and other sex crimes last year.

“Since filing my anonymous complaint, I have reviewed the history and evidence of my relationship with Dr. Jarecki, which was many years ago, and have now come to the conclusion that he did not mean me any harm, I was never a patient of his, and I traveled with him voluntarily,” the accuser, known only as Jane Doe 11 in court documents, told Fox News Digital Monday through her attorney.

“I also now recognize I was not referred to Dr. Jarecki by Jeffrey Epstein,” she added. “Accordingly, I have withdrawn my complaint and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Court records show a notice of voluntary dismissal was filed Friday in the Southern District of New York – with prejudice, meaning she cannot revive the accusations.

Jarecki, who is in his 90s and is a longtime Yale University professor, author and billionaire metals trader in addition to his career as a prominent Big Apple shrink, denied the allegations from the start as “demonstrably untrue.”

“False accusations have been made against me by lawyers seeking money on behalf of a woman with whom I had a consensual, non-secretive, and mutually respectful relationship over a decade ago, when she was a successful professional in her late 20s,” he told Fox News Digital in June, when the lawsuit was filed. “I have never engaged in any abusive conduct with her or anyone else. I will contest these demonstrably untrue claims in the appropriate forum.”

Doe, a former model, had accused him of raping her in his upscale Gramercy Park home after Epstein sent her to him as a referral for complaints of depression.

According to the dropped lawsuit, the woman came to the United States in 2010 for work and soon entered Epstein’s orbit. She accused him of sexually abusing her before he sent her to “the best doctor in New York City” for a mental health check.

Among other accusations she has now dropped are that Jarecki took control of her life entirely between 2011 and 2014 and kept her as a modern-day sex slave.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.