Another California shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in ritzy LA neighborhood: reports
At least three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to reports.
The shooting took place shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest area, an upscale neighborhood north of Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Associated Press.
Seven people were shot in total – four who were standing outside and three who were killed in a vehicle.
The identifies of the victims were not released. Police said the wounded were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, the Los Angeles Times reported.
CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTING: GUNMAN HUU CAN TRAN DIDN’T KNOW MONTEREY PARK DANCE HALL VICTIMS, SHERIFF SAYS
CA MUSHROOM FARM WHERE 4 PEOPLE WERE KILLED HAD A SEPARATE EMPLOYEE-RELATED SHOOTING LAST YEAR
Few details about the shooting are available and the suspect or suspects remain at large.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CALIFORNIA: POLICE GIVE UPDATE ON MONTEREY PARK SHOOTING, IDENTIFY WEAPONS USED IN LUNAR NEW YEAR ASSAULT
The shooting comes a week after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Three days later on Monday, another gunman fatally shot seven people and wounded one more at a mushroom farm just south of San Francisco.
The violence has prompted California officials to call for stricter gun control measures in a state that already has some of the toughest gun safety laws on the books.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Associated Press contributed to this report.