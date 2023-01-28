Another California shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in ritzy LA neighborhood: reports

​

At least three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to reports.

The shooting took place shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest area, an upscale neighborhood north of Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Associated Press.

Seven people were shot in total – four who were standing outside and three who were killed in a vehicle.

The identifies of the victims were not released. Police said the wounded were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Few details about the shooting are available and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting comes a week after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Three days later on Monday, another gunman fatally shot seven people and wounded one more at a mushroom farm just south of San Francisco.

The violence has prompted California officials to call for stricter gun control measures in a state that already has some of the toughest gun safety laws on the books.

