Anti-Israel agitators deface Harvard statute day after Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘Bring the war home’

​

Just hours after the passing of the one­-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, vandals smashed windows on the campus of Harvard and poured red paint on the school’s namesake statue in “an act of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance,” according to an online message.

The online group “Unity of Fields,” which publishes defacement videos from across the country, posted a video of Tuesday’s vandalism. The video included the caption: “Bring the war home.”

“In the early hours of 10/8, autonomous actors at Harvard smashed windows of the main administrative building and vandalized the John Harvard statue in an act of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance,” read a message accompanying the video. “We are committed to bringing the war home and answering the call to open up a new front here in the belly of the beast.”

The Harvard University Police Department told Fox News Digital that the incident is under investigation.

CBS NEWS STAFF IN UPROAR AFTER HOST CHALLENGES GUEST’S ANTI-ISRAEL VIEWS, NETWORK LEADERSHIP RESPONDS

“It is the longstanding policy of the Harvard University Police Department to not comment on open investigations,” a department spokesman said.

Unity of Fields also published photos showing the campus of UMass Amherst defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

An anonymous submission posted by the group accused UMass Amherst of being “complicit in genocide through its partnerships with Raytheon and other war profiteers.”

“At their engineering career fair, both Raytheon and General Dynamics were present. Both are weapons manufacturers that are heavily complicit in genocide. UMass Foundation is also invested into several war profiteering companies, which means our tuition money goes directly to genocide,” the message read.

The anonymous message warned readers to expect more “autonomous actions at UMass Amherst.”

“We will not rest until war profiteers are gone, and Palestine is fully liberated,” the message concluded.

A spokesperson for UMass Amherst told Fox News Digital that the university “is aware of incidents that are being investigated by UMass Police.”

“Beyond that, we do not comment on investigations,” the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear what affiliation, if any, the perpetrators had with either Harvard or UMass Amhest.

MOVING TOWARD HEALING, JEWISH PEOPLE DISPLAY ‘RESILIENCE’ AND WILL EXPERIENCE ‘RENEWAL,’ SAYS RABBI

Both incidents raise the specter of renewed anti-Israel protests that swept college campuses during the spring semester. The National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) is orchestrating a nationwide “Week of Rage” on campuses beginning on the Oct. 7 anniversary.

Monday marked one year since Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking hundreds more hostage. Israel responded by waging a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where the fighting has claimed the lives of an estimated 41,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly 2 million people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conflict has spread in the region, with Israel waging a battle against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, facing escalating threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and escalating tensions with Iran.