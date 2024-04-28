Anti-Israel agitators flood DC streets, take aim at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Shame on you!’

​

Anti-Israel agitators marched through the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest American support of the Israeli military, taking aim at press and media members attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Code Pink, a left-wing activist group, organized a protest through Kalorama Park to the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was being held Saturday night.

On its website, the organization accuses the media of “endors[ing]” the White House’s support of Israel.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, traditionally a symbol of journalistic integrity and freedom, has now become a platform that celebrates and endorses the administration’s actions,” Code Pink argues on its website.

“The United States media perpetuates anti-Palestinian narratives and ignores Israeli war crimes. The Correspondents’ Dinner is nothing more than a celebration and endorsement of the administration’s actions. That is not journalism. That is complicity.”

Footage shows crowds of people beating drums and yelling “Shame on you!” to the well-dressed folks walking to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with many of the men wearing tuxes and the women wearing ballroom gowns.

Many of the demonstrators wore keffiyehs, waved Palestinian flags or held signs lamenting the loss of human life in Gaza.

It is unknown how much the protests will impact President Biden, who was expected to leave the White House at around 7 p.m.

He will take the stage at the dinner at around 8 p.m., and is expected to make remarks later Saturday night.

The protests come as anti-Israel demonstrations have surged across the country, with many universities hosting encampment protests. The protests gained steam at Columbia University in New York City, where over 100 students participated in tent demonstrations, and have spread from Massachusetts to California to Texas.

Harvaard University, University of Southern California and University of Texas at Austin have all have especially-heated demonstrations, sparking clashes with police officers and resulting in numerous arrests.

On Saturday, nearly 70 demonstrators at Arizona State University were arrested. Police say that most of the protesters were not affiliated with the university.