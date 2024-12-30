Anti-Israel agitators terrorize Americans: See 2024’s most extreme moments

​

Warning: Graphic image and details.

Almost immediately after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, protests erupted around the world, with many of the demonstrations in support of the terror group.

The anti-Israel gatherings were prominently featured on college campuses and in front of government offices. While a few were somewhat peaceful, others devolved into chaos in which pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with authorities and pro-Israel supporters.

Some protesters have gone to extreme lengths to show their anger at Israel for defending itself. Many have trespassed in government buildings, blocked high-traffic bridges and entered private businesses with bullhorns, chanting at employees.

Below is a list of the craziest and most extreme moments during the many anti-Israel protests in 2024.

Deadly form of protest

On Feb. 25, Air Force Airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, of Whitman, Massachusetts, set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., after livestreaming on Twitch as he approached the building.

During the video, he said he “will no longer be complicit in genocide,” an accusation lobbed at Israel over the death toll in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Bushnell then set his phone down, doused himself in accelerant and set himself on fire. He later died from his injuries related to his self-immolation.

The Air Force said Bushnell was a cyber defense operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio.

Like Bushnell, pro-Palestinian protesters have accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of committing genocide, despite Hamas terrorist fighters using sensitive locations like hospitals and schools as launching pads for strikes against Israel.

Protecting the flag

As campus protests broke out following Oct. 7, a group of fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill captured the attention of the nation with their act of patriotism.

The UNC chapter of Pi Kappa Phi garnered widespread attention after footage went viral of its members defending the American flag from anti-Israel protesters who tried to replace it with the Palestinian flag.

Brendan Rosenblum said he and a friend named Trevor held the Israeli flag as the demonstrators menaced them, while other fraternity brothers held up the recently re-posted American flag as they were pelted with water bottles and accused of being White supremacists.

“I was told to kill myself about 50 times, called a White supremacist, a fascist. It was a really troubling scene, but we stood there strong, representing what we believe in,” he told “Jesse Watters Primetime” in May.

Initially, pro-Palestinian protesters moved to UNC’s main quad and removed the American flag, replacing it with the Palestinian one. The frat brothers responded by guarding the U.S. flag and keeping it from touching the ground.

The footage went viral and the frat was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his July address to Congress.

“I wish to salute the fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina who protected the American flag … against these anti-Israel protesters,” Netanyahu said to applause from lawmakers.

Some members spoke at the Republican National Convention

NYPD raids Columbia University building

Anti-Israel protesters briefly took over Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus in April, prompting the New York Police Department to take action.

NYPD officers, most of whom wore riot gear, entered the building at the request of the university leadership.

Footage of the raid released by police showed officers climbing ladders to enter Hamilton Hall through second-floor windows. Once inside the building, short video clips released by the NYPD showed officers moving chairs that were barricading doors and breaking into rooms that were locked.

The school said the building was taken over after someone hid inside until after closing and then let other people inside with the purpose of occupying ther structure.

“We believe that while the group who broke into the building involved students, it is led by individuals who are not affiliated with the University. The individuals who have occupied Hamilton Hall have vandalized University property and are trespassing,” a letter from the university stated.

Brawl in Los Angeles

Anti-Israel activists violently clashed with supporters of Israel in June, a chaotic event that prompted President Biden to weigh in.

The violence began shortly before noon on June 23 in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard. Protesters blocked traffic, and video footage from the scene showed multiple altercations in the middle of the street and on sidewalks.

People on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict were seen exchanging punches. Another video appeared to show a group ganging up on a woman lying on the ground in the fetal position while others attempted to break up the crowd.

A day after the violence, Biden condemned the threats to Jewish members of the synagogue.

“I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” he wrote on X.

“Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable.”

Objectivity lost

In October, Arizona photojournalist Samuel Mena Jr. lit his left arm on fire outside the White House in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza and America’s support for Israel.

Video footage posted online showed Mena screaming in pain and accusing the media of spreading misinformation. The flames were extinguished as bystanders poured water on the fire.

“To the 10 thousand children in Gaza that have lost a limb in this conflict, I give my left arm to you. I pray my voice was able to raise up yours, and that your smiles never disappear,” Mena wrote in his blog prior to lighting himself on fire.

Mena worked as a news photographer for KTVK/KPHO in Phoenix but was off duty and was not in Washington for work, the news outlet said at the time.

“Arizona’s Family expects its newsroom employees to conduct themselves with neutrality and objectivity,” the outlet said. “Mena is no longer an employee.”

Hamas look-alike

A viral image of a man on the Stanford University campus wearing a headband that looks similar to the one worn by Hamas terrorist fighters was taken by two Jewish students concerned the school has not cracked down enough on antisemitic behavior.

The students were near White Plaza on the school campus when they realized the headband the protester was wearing was the same type worn by members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

“We were just in shock that somebody could be like that in the middle of our campus,” one of the students told Fox News Digital. “I only went up to take the photo because I was there with my friend.”

The image of the man sitting at a table wearing a green headband with Arabic writing and a face covering made the rounds on social media and eventually caught the attention of university administrators.

The school submitted the image to the FBI, the university said at the time.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom, Bradford Betz, Elizabeth Pritchett and Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.