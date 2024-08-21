Anti-Israel demonstrators burn American flag outside Chicago consulate on 2nd night of DNC

​[[{“value”:”

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel demonstrations continued through the second night of the Democratic National Convention, with protesters burning an American flag and chanting “Free Palestine” outside a building in Chicago that houses the Israeli consulate.

Officers handcuffed at least four people from the demonstration and led them away after protesters charged a line of police officers, who pushed the demonstrators back.

A small crowd of a few dozen protesters chanted “Let them go!” after police penned demonstrators in on the street, preventing them from marching. Some carried Palestinian flags, while many others wore black and covered their faces.

Dozens of Chicago police officers were posted outside the building, where law enforcement had closed down most of the entrances to the building on Tuesday, allowing commuters to come in only one entrance where armed officers were also posted.

Later, riot police moved in to prevent protesters from marching forward and to move media back. A cat-and-mouse game persisted for at least 30 minutes between police and protesters who attempted to evade officers and cut down side streets. Protesters were thwarted every time by officers.

Chicago police eventually ordered the crowd to disperse as they cornered protesters in a small plaza at Canal Street and Monroe Street before arresting some of the instigators. Officers were seen confiscating a megaphone and placing zip ties on at least five people.

A large police remained present hours after the demonstrations began.

The scenes came as the celebratory roll call for Kamala Harris was taking place inside the United Center about two miles away.

Israel supporters, including some relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas, gathered earlier in the day at a pro-Israel art installation not far from the consulate to call on U.S. leaders to continue backing Israel and pushing for the release of hostages.

More protests were planned throughout the week. However, attendance at the main rally on Monday was far below estimates of organizers who had predicted more than 20,000 would show up.

Authorities said the inner security perimeter surrounding the United Center was not breached and there was no threat to those attending the convention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

