Anti-Israel protesters light flares by NYC exhibit for Oct. 7 music festival victims: ‘Long Live the Intifada’

Anti-Israel demonstrators were observed Monday night outside the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in New York City that memorializes the victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Protesters clashed with police during the rally outside the exhibit during what the protesters called a “citywide day of rage for Gaza,” video of the incident shows.

The two sides were seen at one point in an angry exchange when officers ordered the protesters to move outside the barriers lining the street.

The demonstrators were heard chanting “Long Live the Intifada” and “Israel go to hell.”

“There is only one solution, Intifada revolution,” the protesters also chanted.

They were also seen lighting a red flare, but police instructed them to put it out.

A smoke bomb was set off as the crowd began to get more aggressive, and a flag associated with the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah can be seen being waved at the rally. A banner with the words “Long Live Oct. 7th” was additionally displayed at the protest.

A group of Israel supporters holding Israeli flags were present as well.

The exhibit, which opened to the public in April and will last until June 16, memorializes the murder and rape victims of the Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival at the hands of Hamas. More than 350 people were killed by Hamas.

“The Nova Music Festival Exhibition is an in-depth remembrance of the brutal October 7th attack,” the exhibit said on its website. “Bringing the events of October 7th and the ‘Tribe of Nova’ festival in southern Israel to New York City. The installation sets out to recreate an event dedicated to peace and love that was brutally cut short by Hamas’s attack on Israel from Gaza on that fateful day.”

Anti-Israel protests have been happening across the U.S. since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, particularly at colleges and universities. In response to the attack, Israel declared war and launched retaliatory action against the terrorist group.