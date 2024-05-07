Anti-Israel protesters shout at man waving Israeli flag near Met Gala in NYC, video shows

​

A video has captured a crowd of anti-Israel protesters shouting at a man waving an Israeli flag near the Met Gala in New York City.

The footage captured Monday shows a crowd waving Palestinian flags and yelling “shame on you!” at a lone individual waving an Israeli flag.

The man, who is undeterred, continues to hold up his Israeli flag. But then he starts backing away when another demonstrator starts covering him with a Palestinian flag, which draws cheers from the crowd.

The scene was captured around Hunter College, near where the star-studded Met Gala was happening.

Another video taken on Monday showed New York City police removing a Palestinian flag that was placed on a statue of Union Army General William Tecumseh Sherman outside of Central Park in Manhattan.

As an officer is seen climbing a ladder to remove the flag, a protester is heard saying “I hope you fall!”

The crowd then starts chanting “free, free Palestine!” with a woman adding “we are going to be here tomorrow, the day after.”