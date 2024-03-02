‘Apparent assault and abduction’ caught on camera at Arizona gas station: police

​

Police in a west Valley suburb of Phoenix are asking the public to help identify two people involved in an apparent assault and abduction at a gas station.

The incident happened at a Circle K near Intersate 10 and Watson road in Buckeye, police said on Facebook.

Surveillance video shows just after 10 p.m. that evening, a gray SUV pulled up to a gas pump before a female got out of the passenger seat and started running towards the convenience store. A man can be seen getting out of the driver’s seat, grabbing the female and dragging her back into the vehicle.

The SUV that police say resembles a 2021-23 Nissan Rogue then took off on Watson Road heading towards Interstate 10.

“That video is extremely concerning to us, and we understand that that video would be concerning to the viewers that are watching it, so that’s why we were here today, asking for information from the public to help us identify these two subjects, to help identify them and see if this woman is OK,” Sgt. Tamela Skaggs with the Buckeye Police Department told FOX 10 Phoenix.

The sergeant added police know nothing about the male and female, including if they are in a relationship.

“The timing in this investigation is extremely crucial. Watching that video, we are concerned for that female. There’re too many unknowns in this investigation. That video right now is all that we have,” Skaggs said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 623-349-6411 or submit a tip online.