Arctic weather brings Northeast extremely cold temperatures

A powerful arctic cold front is going to bring in some of the lowest temperatures felt in years across the Northeast.

UPPER MIDWEST, NORTHEAST BRACING FOR ARCTIC BLAST BRINGING SUB-ZERO TEMPS, ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ WIND CHILL

Wind chills will dip into the minus-50-degree range across Maine.

Thankfully, this bitter cold snap will be short-lived, and we’ll be back to seasonal averages and even above average later next week.

Meanwhile, the ice storm that brought incredible damage and power outages across the South has now eased.

Better weather is on the way this weekend for the region.

Meanwhile, some lake effect snow will fall over the Great Lakes and snow will also move into the mountains across the West.