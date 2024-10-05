Ardent Trump supporters weigh in on safety at historic Pennsylvania rally

​

BUTLER, Pa. — Safety was foremost on the minds of ardent Trump supporters who flocked to the Butler Farm Show grounds to hear the former president.

Police were ubiquitous among the crowd estimated by a Butler County Sheriff’s officer to number up to 60,000 people, snipers could be seen perched on rooftops ahead of the rally, and the Secret Service acknowledged heightened security. The event marked Trump’s return to the Pennsylvania venue where he narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July. The former president’s remarks are scheduled for 5 p.m. EST.

TRUMP’S RETURN TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION, IS ‘GUTSY,’ SUPPORTERS SAY

Friends who traveled over three hours to see Trump said that their families had concerns about them coming to the rally, but expressed how they felt safe with the bolstered security.

“Our families weren’t too crazy about us coming today,” Jody Cavalieri said. “But we see the snipers, the police everywhere, and the camaraderie, and it’s great.”

“People coming from all around the country, it’s an amazing feeling,” Dena Diebold said.

The Secret Service have upped security since the first Butler rally in July — which included the roof of a nearby warehouse where investigators say that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired from on July 13.

Crooks unleashed eight rounds of bullets, grazing Trump’s ear, killing a 50-year-old firefighter and father of two daughters, Corey Comperatore, and wounding two others.

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Trump was receiving “heightened” security during the second Butler rally.

“Since the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing and protective operations,” he said. “Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection, and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously.”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR PENNSYLVANIA RALLY TO ‘FINISH OUR SPEECH’ AT SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Guglielmi said that the USSS is “coordinating closely” with the Pennsylvania State Police as well as local law enforcement.

“We are also leveraging other federal security resources to expand personnel and technology,” he said. “To maintain the integrity of our protective operations, we cannot go into specifics regarding the security enhancements. Residents in the area should expect traffic delays and an increased presence of state, local, and federal law enforcement as part of our efforts.”

Supporters noticed the heightened protection and said they felt safer than they did during the July 13 rally.

“It’s obviously more secure. Way more secure,” David Mills told Fox News Digital, pointing to the snipers on the rooftops. “You have snipers up on the roof back there. Law enforcement is everywhere.

“I didn’t feel unsafe in July, but the security back in July was way less than four years ago [in Butler] and today,” he added.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUPPORTERS PUMPED AFTER GOP NOMINEE’S COMEBACK IN PENNSYLVANIA

Others said that the extra security made them feel safe when attending.

“I do feel safe. I listen to Fox News, and I know they ramped up security,” Denise Materia, an athletic secretary for the Saint Mary School District said. “I see the security here, and I saw the notices of things that we cannot bring in.”

Dan Beasley, a real estate broker, quipped that this was the “safest place in America.”

“It’s probably the safest place in America right now,” he said, laughing. “I’ll say that.”

“People are calm,” he continued. “This is a group of God-fearing people who are here taking a stand.”

Trump’s campaign said that he is “more determined than ever” following the two assassination attempts in the past nine weeks, one in Butler and the other at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In that Butler field on July 13, he took a bullet for democracy — and on Nov. 5, he is going to save our democracy,” they said. “With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer and greater than ever before.”