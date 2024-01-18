Arizona crime duo, including man with full-face tattoo, busted for alleged armed robberies

​

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Law enforcement officials in Arizona arrested two men, one of whom had tattoos covering his entire face, for allegedly shoplifting from a gas station and Dollar General, before committing an armed robbery at a pizza shop on the Navajo Nation.

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Joseph M. Woodruff and 29-year-old Anthony Breeze engaged in shoplifting incidents at a Speedway gas station and Dollar General store in Sanders, Arizona on Jan. 10, 2024.

After the two shoplifting incidents, authorities alleged, the two robbed the Pizza Edge restaurant on the Navajo Nation, also in Sanders, while armed with weapons.

ALLEGED SQUATTER BUSTED MOVING INTO DEAD MAN’S HOME, SELLING HIS SUV: POLICE

Woodruff and Breeze were traveling in a dark gray Chrysler sedan with Ohio plates, which became disabled while they were heading south toward St. Johns, Arizona on U.S. 191.

Police arrested the two men on charges of armed robbery, conspiracy and shoplifting. They have since been booked into the Apache County Jail.

HOT-AIR BALLOON CRASH KILLS 4, CRITICALLY WOUNDS 1 IN ARIZONA DESERT

“The listed suspects may have been involved in other incidents along the way,” the sheriff’s office said. “They supposedly met in Gallup, New Mexico and were headed to Las Vegas, Nevada.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police ask anyone with information about the two suspects to contact the Navajo Nation Police Department or Apache County Sheriff’s Office.