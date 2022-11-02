Arizona is using shipping containers to plug border wall gaps. How are locals responding?

​

YUMA, Ariz. – Arizonans told Fox News they support Gov. Doug Ducey using shipping containers to plug border wall gaps if they help curb mass immigration.

“He wants the people to be able to come to the United States but we’re getting flooded, so that kind of scares me,” Sandy, from Yuma, said. “I think people need help but we can only give so much.”

SEE WHAT ARIZONANS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THE BARRIERS ALONG THE BORDER:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

“We’re struggling,” Sandy said. “We got people on the streets starving right now.”

Ducey filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in October following a federal order demanding the state remove the shipping containers placed in August to fill in the gaps of an unfinished section of the border wall. The Arizona Republican previously said the effort was retaliation for the White House’s inaction in regulating immigration on the southern border.

A Biden administration official with jurisdiction over the federal land had called the containers “a trespass against the United States.”

BIDEN ADMIN ACCUSES ARIZONA OF TRESPASSING BY BUILDING BARRIER ON US-MEXICO BORDER

“If it makes this a safer place for us to live I’m all for it,” Rodney, of Yuma, said.

“My dad joined the military to bring us here,” he added. “He went through the steps. Everybody else should.”

Mike, from Yuma, similarly said the shipping containers “force people to cross where they have a better control over it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet some residents said barriers won’t keep migrants from crossing the border.

“Putting a border doesn’t solve the problem,” Adrian, of Yuma, said. “People are just gonna dig. They are just gonna go over.”

To see Arizonans full reactions to the shipping containers at the souther border, click here.