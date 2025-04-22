Arizona jury finds ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder late husband

​

A jury in Arizona has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to kill her late husband Charles Vallow after she was convicted in 2023 of killing two of her own children.

Prosecutors allege that Vallow Daybell worked with Alex Cox, her late brother, in order to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, to receive money from a $1 million life insurance policy.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell were convicted for the 2019 murders of Vallow’s two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The couple, who believe some people had dark spirits and shared apocalyptic religious beliefs, were also convicted of murdering Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. They were sentenced to life in prison.

In a closing statement on Monday, Vallow Daybell, who’s representing herself, told jurors “only you get to decide.”

‘CULT MOM’ LORI VALLOW, WHO KILLED 2 KIDS, LAMENTS ‘FAMILY TRAGEDY’ IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS OF 2ND MURDER TRIAL

“The state put forth a bunch of evidence in this trial to make you dislike me – to try to attack my character so that you would just say guilty no matter what evidence they showed you,” Vallow Daybell said.

Vallow Daybell also argued that prosecutors failed to bring witnesses who had “knowledge of a conspiracy.”

KILLER LORI VALLOW, ‘DOOMSDAY MOM,’ SAYS JESUS SPOKE TO HER IN SPIRITUAL VISION, SHOWED HER PRISON RELEASE

“The state did not show you evidence of an agreement to commit murder. They showed you evidence of a family tragedy, and then they showed you the sad effects of a family torn apart because of that tragedy,” Vallow Daybell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rather, Vallow Daybell argued that it was her brother who shot Charles Daybell. Vallow Daybell said her late brother and Charles Vallow got into a physical fight at the same time that herself and her daughter, Tylee, were both at home.

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.