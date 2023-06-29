Arizona man accused of secretly filming another man in mall bathroom stall

​

An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly recording a man inside a restroom stall to satisfy his “fetish,” according to court documents.

Tempe resident Jonathan Roy Jackson, 23, was apprehended at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sunday afternoon.

In court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix, authorities said Jackson used a cellphone to surreptitiously record a victim in the mall’s bathroom.

“When [the victim] was in the bathroom stall, he noticed a clear bag (with a black object pointed in his direction) on the floor at the base of the stall door next to black crocks [sic] with a colorful design for about 2 minutes,” the court documents say.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT; SUSPECT FOUND DEAD

“During this time [the victim] stood up, with his pants down exposing his genitals, and noticed the bag was still on the floor and believed he was being recorded,” the documents added.

The victim returned to the restroom around 45 minutes later and saw the same clear bag and Crocs pointed in his direction. He then confronted Jackson, who apologized and attempted to run away.

BEAR THAT FATALLY ATTACKED MAN AT ARIZONA CAMPSITE DIDN’T HAVE RABIES

The victim reportedly restrained Jackson, who then punched him in his face and left a red mark on the victim’s forehead. Police eventually arrived and arrested Jackson.

“During a post-Miranda interview with defendant, [Jackson] stated he has a problem (fetish) and records males while in the bathroom with one of two cell phones he had in the clear bag,” the court documents claim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Maricopa County judge set a $10,000 bond for Jackson.