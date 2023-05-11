Arizona man arrested for robbing Phoenix firefighter’s house on Christmas: Police

​

An Arizona man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly burglarizing the home of two Phoenix firefighters on Christmas Day.

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested by Glendale Police Department officers on May 4. Szydelko is charged with burglary, misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage.

Szydelko allegedly stole $10,000 worth of possessions – including hunting supplies, guns, ammo and Christmas presents. Firefighters Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali came home after their overnight shifts on December 25 to find their home in disarray.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of things were taken,” Normali wrote on Facebook. “Guns, all my personal information, birth certificate, social security card, passports, everything, gone. Hunting equipment, Christmas presents. Everything.”

IN ARIZONA, FRESH SCRUTINY OF SAUDI-OWNED FARM’S WATER USE

The household’s dog, Bear, was also let out of the home during the burglary and ran away. Luckily, Bear was found two days later in a nearby neighborhood.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the victims believe that the suspect used tools to cut through their safe. The suspect may have broken in through the house’s sliding door as well.

Officials say they identified Szydelko as the suspect after analyzing forensic and DNA evidence over the course of nearly five months. Szydelko was arrested after officers used search warrants to enter his two nearby homes.

ARIZONA ARMED SUSPECT STORMS INTO SMOKE SHOP AND TACKLES ARMED EMPLOYEE, ENDS UP SHOT AND CRITICALLY INJURED

“Detectives were able to use forensic and DNA evidence to connect Szydelko to the burglary,” the Glendale Police Department said in a statement. “Detectives discovered Szydelko was living in and out of two homes near the victim’s home.”

“Identifiable property that was taken during the burglary was located,” the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glendale Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.