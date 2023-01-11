Arizona man arrested for trafficking after neighbor felt something was ‘off’

​

An Arizona man was taken into custody on trafficking charges after a neighbor noticed something “off.” according to police.

Steven Hurry was arguing with the female victim outside his home when a neighbor observing the altercation believed something was “off” with the two of them, Scottsdale Police said.

Police were called to investigate the incident and, through the investigation, the woman revealed Hurry was trafficking her.

Hurry was booked into jail on charges of sex trafficking, pandering, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents submitted by police, Hurry and the victim had been living together since May. They were living in California after she began working as a housekeeper until Hurry asked her on May 25 to leave with him for Arizona to make money.

They first stayed in Tucson, where Hurry allegedly convinced the victim to allow him to photograph her for an ad he was planning to create in which she would be offered to other people for sex acts.

“She described making $700 the first time for sexual intercourse in 20 minutes with an unknown male subject, and the defendant took the entire $700. After this, the defendant collected the victim’s birth certificate, social security card and other forms of ID and credentials and secured them in a box,” police said in the court documents, adding that she never had access to the box.

The victim was forced to have sex with men for money while she and Hurry were in Tuscon and, if she was short on money or failed to put the money where Hurry wanted, he would beat her.

Hurry and the victim moved to Scottsdale in late November and resided at the Roadway Inn.

“The defendant created and posted ads containing the victim’s photographs and advertising sex in the exchange of money, which included $350 per hour for full sex or a quick visit, 15 minutes, for $120,” police wrote.

Police allege that Hurry recorded the sexual encounters that would occur about four to six times a week and saved them on a hard drive.

Hurry and the victim later moved into an Airbnb in Scottsdale.

Police said Hurry was having car troubles on Dec. 26 and wanted to fix it using the money the victim received, but she told him she “couldn’t take anymore,” did not want to continue the commercial sex and wished to leave.

That day, the victim had not counted the money she received from a “customer” and Hurry became angry and confronted her in the kitchen. Hurry started to yell at her and the victim yelled back, which caught the attention of the neighbor who called 911.

Before officers arrived at the scene, Hurry allegedly grabbed the woman, pushed her against the refrigerator and lifted her up. She said she was struggling to breathe but never lost consciousness. The victim ended up performing a sex act to get him to stop.

Officers arrived at the home just after Hurry left to fix his car, but he was located nearby and admitted to officers that an argument had occurred. However, he denied the abuse and did not want to answer questions about sex trafficking.

But a nurse documented signs of physical abuse on the victim and Hurry was then arrested by Scottsdale Police and had his cell phone seized.

The victim told officers Hurry had raped her on Christmas Day.

She said she wanted to leave Hurry, but that he had control of all her documents and money.

Text messages between Hurry and the victim discussed setting up “dates” with men for money, and included the date, time, sex act and the amount of money she needed to collect, according to police.

“A written document laying out the details between master and slave was located in the defendant’s computer bag. The document was not signed but the victim later advised she sent him a contact via email because she had her location services turned off on her cell phone and he became extremely angry,” police said. “Also in the computer bag was a copy of the victim’s marriage license. She had no idea how he had the information or got the document.”

Hurry’s recordings of the sexual encounters were found on a USB at the Airbnb. The victim said she never consented to being recorded.

“The state is requesting the defendant be held on a $150,000 bond,” police said. “The defendant inflicted physical, mental harm and forced the victim to engage in sex acts for monetary gain.”