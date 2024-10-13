Arizona man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after allegedly shooting himself

​

Police in Arizona say a man shot and killed himself in a Starbucks restroom on Saturday.

According to Gilbert Police, witnesses at the Starbucks location said a man was acting erratically and pointed a gun at a person in the store, according to Fox 10.

The man then reportedly walked into the bathroom at the establishment.

Several of the witnesses reported that they subsequently heard gunshots.

Gilbert SWAT was called to the store, where they discovered the man dead in the bathroom from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

“All employees and customers evacuated the business and none of them reported any injuries,” according to the police report, Fox 10 reported.

Police briefly blocked traffic along Santan Village Parkway as they conducted an investigation into the incident.