Arizona man taken into custody after he was caught on video sexually assaulting 4-year-old

​

An Arizona man was arrested and charged after he was caught on video sexually assaulting a four-year-old child, according to authorities.

Ronald Brayden, 57, faces charges of child molestation, child abuse and sexual assault, and was booked into jail.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported sex offense at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home in Rimrock.

MARYLAND MAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA, CHARGED WITH HUMAN TRAFFICKING

When deputies arrived at the home, they were told that a man was caught on video sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.

“Deputies and detectives reviewed the video where it depicted Ronald Brayden sexually assaulting the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

PHOENIX POLICE FIND KIDNAPPED TEEN DEAD, CONTINUE SEARCH FOR ARMED GUNMAN WHO ABDUCTED HIM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child was taken to a medical facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.