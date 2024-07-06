Arizona missing woman’s husband confesses to her murder days after disappearance

​

An Arizona man who reported his wife missing last week has confessed to killing her and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to officials and court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Daniel Paduchowski, 58, told police on June 30 that his wife, Kelly, never returned from a run and a swim in what the Flagstaff Police Department said in a press conference Friday was an “attempt to misdirect police resources.”

He was arrested on Monday for aggravated assault, and his wife’s remains were found on Friday morning following a nearly week-long search effort.

“Daniel Paduchowski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and possession of dangerous drugs,” Michael Tunink, senior criminal attorney at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Tunink said the plea deal requires Paduchowski to serve a 16-year term in the Arizona Department of Corrections, “which is the presumptive sentence for second-degree murder under Arizona law,” adding that he won’t be eligible for early release “of any kind.”

“As part of that agreement, the defendant provided information leading us to Kelly Paduchowski, the deceased victim,” including her phone, keys and the murder weapon, Tunink said.

Investigators previously said that on Sunday, June 30, the day that Kelly went missing, cellphone data from Kelly’s phone was traced back to the area of the Schultz Creek Trailhead around 10:20 a.m., where Daniel was seen in the same area around 11:30 a.m. the same day.

Police also interviewed family members and other witnesses throughout the course of the investigation and determined earlier this week that evidence from their house showed that he had assaulted her.

“This is obviously a monumental tragedy for Kelly’s family and her loved ones,” Tunink added on Friday. “We’ve been in close communication with Kelly’s family throughout this process about this resolution, which we pursued to bring finality in a situation that has weighed heavily on this community.”