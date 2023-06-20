Arizona state trooper hospitalized after being shot; suspect found dead

​

An Arizona state trooper was taken to the hospital after being shot, and the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in that shooting is dead, authorities said Monday.

The trooper with the state Department of Public Safety was shot with a handgun late Monday morning in Phoenix and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

When Phoenix officers located the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fired at them. The vehicle crashed nearby and the driver was declared deceased.

Authorities didn’t release additional details Monday afternoon.