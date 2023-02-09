Arizona teen arrested after drive-by shooting kills 15-year-old, injures child in Phoenix: police

​

A teenage boy in Phoenix was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left another teen dead and a child injured last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Phoenix police said a teen boy was arrested Wednesday and referred to the juvenile detention center for murder, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

No details on how the teen was involved in the shooting were immediately available. His identity was not released because he is a juvenile.

The arrest comes nearly a week after a vehicle carrying multiple people drove through a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and opened fire on another car, Phoenix police said.

FLORIDA MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT LEADS POLICE ON CHASE, KILLED AFTER CARJACKING

The 15-year-old boy shot in the drive-by was identified as Isaac Perez Grado. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition. Police said he died on Tuesday.

The injured child, identified as a 10-year-old girl, was walking with her mother and three sisters when she was shot, AZFamily reported.

3-YEAR-OLD RECOVERING AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING CROSSFIRE

The mother of the injured girl told the station that her daughter was in “good spirits” despite suffering two fractured vertebrae and having the bullet lodged in one.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.