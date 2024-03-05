Arizona woman falls down dry well, spends hours underground before being rescued

​

Arizona firefighters recently saved the life of a woman who fell down a dry well over the weekend.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, fell down a well that was surrounded by a chain-link fence on Sunday night, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. The structure is located in an open field in Chandler.

The victim was on the property with another person, who stayed with her after she fell. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

“We’re not sure why, but she decided to stay in the hole and call us this morning,” Chandler Fire Department Chief Carlos Vargas said. “Really didn’t give us many details on how the incident occurred.”

The woman sustained hip and leg injuries. After an hour and a half of working with the authorities, she was rescued on Monday morning and taken to a hospital.

Vargas told FOX 7 that the woman luckily never lost consciousness.

“[She was] able to talk us through the whole operation and that’s when we upgraded the call to a technical rescue incident and put a plan together to make the rescue,” Vargas explained.

Authorities also told FOX 7 that there was no fault on part of the construction company that tried protecting the well.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chandler Fire Department and Chandler Police Department for more information.