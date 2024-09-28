Arkansas couple allegedly tried to sell baby for $1K, beer because caring for baby, 3 dogs ‘was not working’

​

An Arkansas couple was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell their two-month-old baby to a man at a campground for $1,000 and a six-pack of beer.

Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to accept compensation for relinquishment of a minor.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Sept. 21 from the manager of the Hide Away Campground reporting that the couple “tried to give up the baby for a 6-pack of beer and then wanted $1,000 for the baby,” according to an affidavit, WREG reported.

The pair signed a letter granting custody of their child before handing the boy over to someone else, and even included a disclaimer that the child could not be returned.

“I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024,” the letter reads. “Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two’s minds and to never contact again.”

Multiple witnesses corroborated the attempted adoption, according to the affidavit.

The child was found in need of medical attention when a deputy arrived at the scene. The deputy called emergency medical services to transport the baby to a hospital for evaluation for signs of neglect. The child is in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

A witness said she discovered a strong ammonia and fecal odor coming from the baby, who had a dirty diaper. The witness changed the baby’s diaper and noticed severe diaper rash, blisters and swelling, which she took pictures of to document the injuries.

A deputy also reportedly obtained cellphone video of Urban and Ehlers signing the contract with the man attempting to purchase their baby, according to the affidavit, Law & Crime reported.

Witnesses reported that a resident of the campground, Ricky Crawford, had earlier visited Urban and Ehlers and offered to take the baby for the night in exchange for several cans of beer, according to court documents.

This was after Ehler allegedly approached another couple’s camper and asked them for beer, as she often does. But when the couple declined, Crawford offered beer in exchange for keeping the baby overnight.

Crawford, who appeared heavily intoxicated during his interview with a deputy, said he was concerned about the baby’s well-being and wanted to take the child out of Urban’s and Ehler’s care for the night, an offer they agreed to.

“He asked if he could have the baby overnight and provided Urban and Ehlers with several cans of beer in exchange,” the affidavit reads. “Urban and Ehlers agreed and gave the baby along with a diaper bag to Crawford. He then brought the baby to Martin at another camper at the campground. Ehlers and Urban then came to the same camper and spoke to Martin and Crawford before signing the letter.”

“Based on the totality of the investigation, it is believed both Urban and Ehler created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately with someone they did not know,” the affidavit reads.

Martin told deputies he had drawn up the contract and while no money had been exchanged yet, he planned to bring the couple a $1,000 check on Sept. 23.

“[Urban and Ehlers] reported Crawford had come to the camper and requested to take the baby for the night,” according to the affidavit. “They stated they agreed and gave the baby to Crawford. They stated they then discussed it and went to the camper where the baby was and spoke to Martin.”

“They stated they offered to surrender the baby to Martin in exchange for $1,000 in cash,” it added. “They stated Martin created an agreement that they videotaped to ensure it was legal and they planned to ‘legalize’ it on Monday. They both stated they then left on the understanding the baby was given to Martin in exchange for $1,000 to be collected on Monday.”

Martin said he spoke to the mother about her reason for the potential surrendering of her child. “Martin stated she said it was not working having three dogs and a baby,” the affidavit reads.

Urban was released on a $50,000 bond while Ehlers remains in custody in the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bail.

Last year, Urban created a GoFundMe in which he said he and Ehlers were struggling financially after the birth of their first child.