Army veteran tragically run over by 8 vehicles after celebrating 26th birthday: ‘It’s a nightmare’

A U.S. Army veteran tragically died earlier this month after being run over by several vehicles on his 26th birthday.

John Dyer, who went by Jack, lost control of his motorcycle and fell off the vehicle on U.S. Highway 27 at around 6:30 p.m on Dec. 17. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told Fox News Digital that he landed in the center southbound travel lane.

Dyer was then struck by eight vehicles. None of the drivers saw him, the FHP said.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Jack’s father, John, called the ordeal “a nightmare” while speaking to FOX 35.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s horrendous, it’s just crushing,” John said. “The first car probably killed him. I don’t think he suffered, but how did all of those cars just keep running him over?”

“He’s not a deer in the road, he is a human being,” the grieving father added.

Dyer told FOX 35 that he and his wife wished him a happy birthday through text, but didn’t hear back. Jack’s mother also left him a voicemail.

“Two cops […] came to my door and asked for the family of John Dyer,” John explained. “I assumed he got a ticket or something and then they told me he died in a motorcycle accident.”

“It’s devastating, I didn’t know how to tell my wife,” he continued.

Jack served as a paratrooper despite being initially fearful of heights, his father said. Born in Russia, he was adopted by his family and lived in New York before moving to Florida.

“I don’t know how he does it, he just overcame his fears,” his father said. “He was afraid of the water, and then he became an avid surfer out in Montauk, Long Island. He was full of life.”

“God doesn’t tell us when we have a full life. You can have a full life when you are one month old, or a full life when you’re 99,” John added. “God chose Jack’s time. He didn’t ask me, that’s for sure.”