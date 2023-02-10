Arrest made after missing New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave

​

A New Jersey prosecutor announced Friday that an arrest has been made in the case of a missing kindergarten teacher in Jersey City whose body was found this week in what “appeared to be a shallow grave.”

Luz Hernandez, 33, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says, citing preliminary autopsy findings after her remains were found in the town of Kearny Tuesday.

The office tweeted Friday that an “arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez” – but it did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Officials found the body of Hernandez, a mother of three and a teacher at BelovED Charter School, while Jersey City Police were conducting a welfare check at her home, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

MISSING NEW JERSEY TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN SHALLOW GRAVE, AUTHORITIES SAY

“During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny,” Suarez’s office said in a statement. “The body of a female – later identified as Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City – was recovered a short time later and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m.”

Police also found “blood splatters” on the door of her apartment, according to NJ.com.

NEW JERSEY TEACHER’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED AFTER BODY IS FOUND

Hernandez did not show up to work on Monday, prompting her employer to contact the police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hernandez started at the BelovED Charter School after graduating from Saint Peter’s University in 2017, NJ.com reports. She initially worked as a teacher’s assistant.

“People loved her. She was a wonderful co-worker,” BelovED founder Bret Schunder said of Hernandez, according to the report. “She was a beloved member of the BelovED family. People are feeling devastated by this.”

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.