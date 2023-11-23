Arrest made in Los Angeles after remains of missing man found buried in backyard: police

​

An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Carlos DeLeon, 35, of Guatemala, after human remains were found in Los Angeles’ North Hills neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Just after 3:30 p.m., LAPD officers reported they received information that DeLeon, who’d been reported missing since June, was deceased and that he was buried in the backyard of the North Hills residence.

Authorities stated that DeLeon’s remains were uncovered near the back of the property after they removed a structure and its concrete foundation.

Investigators arrested Russell Robinson, 48, who they said is a resident at the location where DeLeon’s remains were found.

Authorities say Robinson was booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail and is being held without bail.

In June, family and friends of DeLeon reported that they had not seen or heard from him since the middle of the month, according to LAPD.

LAPD stated that the Missing Person’s Unit began an investigation into his disappearance.

Officials have not released any further information regarding DeLeon’s cause of death or relationship with the suspect, and said the investigation is still ongoing.