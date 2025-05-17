At least 1 dead after explosion damages Palm Springs reproductive center, other buildings; FBI investigating

​

An explosion in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday left a swath of destruction on North Indian Canyon Drive.

Posts on social media appear to show nearby businesses with glass blown out of windows.

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD INJURING AT LEAST 9 IN BUSY LOS ANGELES SHOPPING DISTRICT

The City of Palm Springs confirmed on Facebook that just before noon local time, an explosion happened on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.

Palm Springs Police Department and fire officials are currently on scene and request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work the incident, according to the city.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s active call log lists multiple responses for medical service on the 1100 block of N Palm Canyon Drive, beginning just before 11 a.m. local time.

There were also various calls for burglaries in the area, according to police records.

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE INFERNO AFTER REPORTED EXPLOSION NEAR TEXAS AIRPORT, AT LEAST 4 INJURED

The Palm Springs Police Department, Palm Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Desert Regional Medical Center did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY CYBERTRUCK THAT EXPLODED AT TRUMP HOTEL HAD FUEL CONTAINERS, LARGE FIREWORK MORTARS

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital it is not responding to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Breaking news. This story will be updated to reflect the most current information.