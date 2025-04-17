At least 1 person killed, several injured after South Carolina school bus flips on highway

​

A school bus carrying nearly three dozen middle schoolers blew a tire and flipped on a South Carolina highway Thursday while traveling back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities confirmed the crash, which happened at about 2 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in Chester County near exit 55, involved a Lexington County School District 2 school bus carrying students and adults from Pine Ridge Middle School, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A tire blew on one of three buses traveling back from the field trip, causing it to crash and injuring passengers. The bus had three adults and around 35 students on board, according to officials, and there were a total of 18 patients, FOX 57 reported.

FSU SHOOTING: AT LEAST 6 INJURED, 1 PERSON IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ‘ACTIVE CRIME SCENE’

Traffic is expected to be blocked for an “extended amount of time,” according to the sheriff’s office.

EMS is on the scene, along with law enforcement agencies and school personnel.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA ON EDGE AFTER ‘ACTIVE ATTACKER’ WITH KNIFE CAPTURED NEAR CAMPUS

First responders are assessing everyone at the scene, and “some” students are being taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the district.

The Chester County School District posted on Facebook noting it has personnel on scene helping.

SENATORS FORMALLY INTRODUCE BILL TO ELIMINATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

“Our thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Lexington County School District 2 and those involved,” the district wrote in the post.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lexington County School District 2 did not immediately provide any additional details to Fox News Digital.