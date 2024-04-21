At least 2 injured in party boat stabbing near New York City pier

​

At least two people were stabbed Saturday during a dispute on a party boat in New York City, authorities said.

Police responded to Pier 4 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park just after 5:05 p.m. after authorities received a 911 call about an assault with a knife, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the torso and another man, 40, sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach. A 28-year-old man was hit in the head with a bottle, police told Fox News Digital.

All three were conscious and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Authorities said the assault began during a verbal dispute.

No arrests have been made. A witness said there was a big crowd on the boat.

“There were just fights. Fights, stabbings. Everybody was just trying to get out,” Kevaun Whitely said.

The 27-year-old Brooklyn resident said he and his brother eventually went to a safe part of the vessel and waited for things to die down.

“We went somewhere safe. Waited until everything calmed right down and we just got off,” he said.

The Brooklyn Army Terminal is a manufacturing hub. The site was built from 1918 to 1919 and served as the largest military supply base in the United States through World War II, according to its website.

The party boat stabbings came hours after a man with a knife was shot and killed by police in Queens.

The man was shot by officers after he refused commands to drop the weapon and tenor Tasers didn’t work, authorities said.