At least 6 people killed after helicopter plummets into Hudson River: NYPD

Authorities in New York City are investigating after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed a helicopter was in the water, as of 3:40 p.m.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” according to a statement from the NYPD.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.